JOB ALERT: Scoil Mhuire are hiring a Caretaker
Caretaker required for Scoil Mhuire school - 39 hours per week. The successful candidate will be of good character, enjoy working in a busy school atmosphere, has good DIY skills and experience in plumbing & electrical work. This position requires flexibility and mobility. The duty specification for the caretaker can be seen on the school website www.scoilmhuireclane.ie
Apply by C.V. and letter, giving two recent referees and their phone numbers, by 12 pm on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, to: The Secretary, Board of Management, Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane, Naas, Co Kildare. Shortlisting may apply.
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.