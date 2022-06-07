Cardinal Health is now offering exciting new job opportunities
Cardinal Health is now hiring!
Exciting opportunities are available to join our leading Medical Device team in our Tullamore Manufacturing Plant!
These opportunities include:
- Production Operators (Temporary Contracts)
- Machine Setters – 3 Cycle, Weekend & Day Shift roles (12 month Fixed Term Contracts)
- Mechanical Fitter – Day Shift (12 month Fixed Term Contract)
- Project Engineers – (12 month Fixed Term Contracts)
- Excellent Remuneration Package available for employees.
Please submit CVs to our HR Team - Fiona.Perdisatt@cardinalhealth.com or ruairi.keyes01@cardinalhealth.com
Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Cardinal Health is a health care services company that improves the cost-effectiveness of healthcare.
The company is a leading manufacturer of medical and surgical products, including gloves, surgical apparel and fluid management products.
Ranked #14 on the Fortune 500, Cardinal Health employs more than 50,000 people worldwide.
As the largest Manufacturing Site in the Cardinal Health EMEA region and within Tullamore, our 40 year old manufacturing site is the leading manufacturer of enteral feeding bags and kits, suction catheters, cardio-thoracic products, and urology products.
*Sponsored Content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.