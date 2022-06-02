Search

02 Jun 2022

Are you looking for a new job? SuperValu is recruiting

Reporter:

02 Jun 2022 12:11 PM

Kavanagh’s SuperValu in Donegal Town is currently looking for staff to fill a number of vacancies across the store.

Manager Gareth Ferry said: “Business is good here in Donegal Town and we are looking to expand our team.

“We have been here in the community in Donegal Town for 30 years. 

“A lot of the team have been with us for many of those years. 

“We are looking forward to welcoming new people to the team.”

The full and part time positions available at Kavanagh’s Supervalu, Donegal Town are:

Deli Sales Assistant part time / full time

Meat Sales Assistant full time

Bakery Sales Assistant part time / full time

Backstore / Delivery Driver full time

Experience is preferred but not essential. Full training will be given.

Applications can be emailed to donegal@kavanaghgroup.ie

* Sponsored content

