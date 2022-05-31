Serosep | Celebrating 25 years of diagnostic excellence

Having enjoyed over a quarter of a century in business Serosep Limited are now hiring - the company currently have more than 20 open roles.

Please find information on all roles here https://www.serosep.com/ careers/

Serosep Limited was founded in 1997 by Dermot and Noreen Scanlon. Dermot having a successful career in the Clinical Diagnostics market in Europe returned to Ireland, where he spotted a gap in the market to provide the clinical diagnostics laboratories with high quality products from manufacturers that were not established in the Irish market. With his scientific background he would be able to provide on the ground technical support and by hiring an engineer he could maintain any equipment that was required to run the tests



As a result of the high-quality service and hands on time given to the customers, Serosep soon garnered a reputation for speedy delivery and excellent support from the clinical diagnostic market.

As a result; the numbers employed within the company soon began to grow and in 2001 Serosep Limited moved to a larger facility in Eastway Business Park. It was there the company started to develop its own range of products to further strengthen its position in the market.

This led to the development of Histopot® the first ever branded specimen transport container used for storing and transporting biopsy material. Serosep also developed and branded a suite of chemistry water reagents called Precision® Reagents used for checking the contamination level of water. Things were looking bright for the future of Serosep and in 2007, the company had grown to 20 full time employees.



However, when the country turned on its head in 2008, Serosep needed to think more innovatively. With this in mind Dermot decided to push full steam ahead on a project that had been in the development pipeline since 2004. Serosep embarked on developing their own diagnostic kit used for the detection of gastroenteritis and it was going to be a molecular based assay which would change the way this infection was tested forever, to become known as EntericBio®.

Since then; the company has continued to expand and in 2010 purchased and moved into its own facility in Annacotty Business Park. In 2011 Serosep set up its own subsidiary in Crawley UK. The UK operation has had a rapid growth and has made Serosep a well-known brand in the UK clinical diagnostics market.

As Serosep continued to grow, the company on to purchase a neighbouring property and in 2019, decided to join these two buildings into one large facility. Currently occupying a 36,000 sq. ft world class facility, the company is poised to go from strength to strength.

However, it is safe to say you are never on the crest of a wave too long before something comes to challenge you and the biggest challenge ever faced by not only Serosep but the country was the COVID-19 pandemic. When the peak of the pandemic hit more the 50% of Serosep’s routine business had simply fallen away for both the home and export market. With the drive and vision of Serosep’s leader, Dermot, the company put the shoulder to the wheel once more and rapidly developed RespiBio®; a COVID 19 PCR test. All of this product is manufactured in Annacotty at our Limerick facility.

Currently employing over 100 people across both our UK & Limerick facilities and seeking to recruit more than 20 new employees, Serosep is fast becoming a significant player in the field of clinical laboratory diagnostics.

Dermot Scanlon firmly believes that the company’s success is as a result of remaining true to its roots, still a family-owned business that fosters a culture of caring towards all its stakeholders including employees, customers and the wider community in which we work and live. Dermot believes there is a mutual trust and respect between him and his employees, acknowledging the contribution they all make to the company’s success.

The company also adopts strategies and policies that offer flexibility which has resulted in Serosep being awarded the most family friendly SME for 2019. Serosep continually invests in upskilling their people with many attending degree and master’s courses across all spectrums within the business, helping to shape their careers and futures.

Both Serosep and Dermot personally support many local initiatives including local clubs and charities to honour the significant contribution they make to our society.

The company firmly believes you get back what you put in and that this investment has also helped shape our success and reputation. In early 2019, we assisted Limerick Suicide Watch achieve their goal of putting a mobile unit on the road.

This was a testament to the hard work they put in and was a small acknowledgment of our gratitude for the tremendous contribution each and every one of their volunteers make to our local community. The mobile unit helps them to spread their message across the county and break down the stigma behind mental health, which is something Serosep is very passionate about.

Serosep is keen to play its part in the fight against carbon and greenhouse gases and helping to reduce their harmful impact on the planet. Some of the initiatives undertaken have been aligned with the completion of significant construction works at the Annacotty facility.

These included the installation of all LED lighting throughout the facility, as well as the use of sustainable and responsibly sourced material for the construction where feasible. Serosep also installed a water harvesting system to provide water for toilets and hand washing sinks. As well as ceasing the use of both oil and gas on site, having switched to an all-green sustainable electricity supply.

Other initiatives include the purchase of a green field site where there are plans to install a wild flower meadow to not only further offset our carbon footprint but to also assist with biodiversity and provide a quiet space for reflection. The company is currently working towards changing all company cars to full electric by 2024 to help achieve the company goal of complete decarbonisation of their facility within the next 3 – 5 years.



In November 2021, Serosep were awarded the prestigious accolade of Irish Medtech Company of the year. These awards are hosted jointly with Enterprise Ireland and IDA Ireland to recognise the achievements of over 450 Medtech Companies in Ireland, awarding those for their performance in excellence.

Highlights of the last few years?



Since the company has been founded there have been many highlights but the more recent high points of the company have been:



* Only one of five diagnostic companies to obtain FDA approval for a Gastroenteritis PCR Assay

* Awarded Best SME in the Family Friendly Awards 2019

* Successfully funds and hosts a Biennial molecular scientific conference with over 150 delegates and decisions makers from around the world in attendance.

* Very low staff turnover.

* Never had a lost time accident in the entire history of the company

* Awarded Med Tech Company of the Year 2021

* Sponsored content