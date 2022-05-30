Whelan’s Garage - A family run machinery business operating from three locations in the Midwest

Whelan's Garage are main AGCO dealers for Massey Ferguson and Fendt Tractors serving a wide range of complementary products for Agricultural, Horticultural along with a comprehensive Spare parts division.

Starting out in the late 60’s, Joe Whelan set up the business which has evolved and continues to thrive and grow thanks to its loyal customers, hard working staff and huge family support.

With roots firmly established in the Agricultural industry selling leading brands like Massey Ferguson and Fendt to name a few, we have expanded their expertise to the lawn and garden industry over the past 15 years focusing on offering customers premium products backed up with renowned service and support.

Extending our range of products to cover all your farming needs from McConnell, Wessex, Strautmann and Weidemann to name a few, we aim to make farming life easier for you with the right product.

Starting with Husqvarna we have added Honda, Kubota and Wessex to our line up so that we now offer a Groundcare range of product solutions to meet the needs of the most demanding commercial customers.

Looking forward to the future, Whelan's are expanding with a new location due to open in Limerick in late 2022/early 2023.

We would like to thank our new and existing customers who have contributed to significantly increasing the Massey Ferguson and Fendt brands in our Limerick territory.

We are looking forward to welcoming you at our new Depot.

