Search

23 May 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Version2 - Kissanes Are Hiring - Career Development Opportunities In Pharmacy

Brought to you by Kissanes Group

Kissanes Are Hiring - Career Development Opportunities In Pharmacy

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 May 2022 12:08 PM

CAREER DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN PHARMACY
FOR PHARMACISTS, TECHNICIANS & ASSISTANTS

Link to our recruitment video: https://vimeo.com/366523994

1921

1940s

2020

Kissanes is a 100-year-old family owned healthcare and patient focused pharmacy business. From day one with us you will become a valued member of our dynamic teams. Your experiences, ideas and contributions will be welcomed. You will receive constant support from your professional colleagues, team members and management. We will tap into your talents and you will have unparalleled opportunities for personal and professional development. You will be influencing and creating the future of pharmacy healthcare.

SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES will have;

♦     Excellent interpersonal skills and endless empathy

♦     Relevant experience, knowledge & skills

♦     Work ethic and a deep desire to learn, to make a difference and continuously improve

You can expect;
• Attractive working hours, 1 Saturday in 4, and no late evening or Sunday opening
• Industry leading salary and conditions packages incl. access to bonuses
• Access to the Kissanes Employee pension scheme
• Staff purchase discounts
• Investment in personal well-being and personal, professional & leadership development

• Real connection with colleagues enhanced by access to company funded or subsidised social and fun events

Kissanes at Kayaking

Kissanes at Fitness

Kissanes Ski Club 2022

Kissanes at Partying

Kissanes at Partying

Kissanes at Partying

Email your cv to recruitment@kissanespharmacy.com before May 31th 2022

Find us on :

  @KissanesPharmacy

  @kissanesgroup

*sponsored content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media