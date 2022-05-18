Irish Life hosting Dundalk Open Evening on May 24

Irish Life will host an open evening in Dundalk on Tuesday, May 24.

Irish Life has enjoyed a strong presence in Dundalk for over 20 years, and they are proud that their Customer Centre is one of the largest employers in Dundalk and the North East region.

The first Irish Life building in Dundalk was officially opened in February 2002, with approximately 50 employees.

The Customer Centre has developed and grown significantly since then, with a current workforce of nearly 200 employees, with plans to increase this workforce even further in the coming months.

In 2019, Irish Life celebrated a major milestone in their history, by re-cementing their commitment to the North East and moving into a new purpose-built state of the art premises in Finnabair Business Park.

Irish Life would like to extend an invitation to all those interested in a rewarding career in Financial Services to their Open Evening, to be held in their new office building in Finnabair Business Park, Dundalk, on Tuesday 24th May, from 6pm to 9pm.

The Recruitment Open Evening will offer you the opportunity to:

- Take a tour of their state of the Art building & facilities

- Meet the amazing team members, and hear about their positive experiences in Irish Life

- Learn about potential career paths and how Irish Life promotes and rewards their people

- Hear about the extensive benefits package available to Irish Life employees

- Talk to their Learning & Development Team, who will tell you about all the ways Irish Life support their people through further education leading to professional qualifications

Their recruitment campaign for Customer Service Representatives is currently open, link to apply is below:

Customer Service Representatives (life-careers.com)

To read more about careers in Irish Life, visit their careers website:

www.life-careers.com

You can find out more or contact Irish Life HERE.