Knockanrawley Childcare - One of the largest and longest established childcare facilities in Tipperary town
Knockanrawley Childcare is one of the largest and longest established childcare facilities in Tipperary town.
This modern facility provides an affordable, professional and caring environment to young children from both urban and rural communities for over 27 years.
Our qualified staff are dedicated to nurturing a fun, safe and happy environment in which positive learning experiences are our daily routine for each child. This is evident as we are now caring for some of our past children's children, who wish to offer their child the same positive experiences they remember.
We implement Aistear, Siolta and Highscope into our curriculums in order to ensure all children enjoy the highest quality of care and participation and reap the benefits of a quality early years education.
For further information telephone 062 52688 or Email knockchildcare@gmail.com
*SPONSORED CONTENT
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.