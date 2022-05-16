Portumna Golf Club - Come and play at one of Ireland's top parkland courses
Located where the River Shannon enters Lough Derg, our 18 unique golf holes flow naturally through Portumna Forest Park in County Galway. Our course is consistently ranked among the top parkland courses in Ireland and number one in Connacht. Famed for its warm welcome, we invite all golfers to come to play in Portumna.
Set adjacent to the Portumna Forest Park, Portumna Golf Club boasts beautiful parkland views set in a forest scene where the Deer are a feature of its wonderful character.
The golf course was established in 1913 and continues to host large events such as The Connacht Strokeplay and the Irish Scratch Series.
A new feature of the club is a well-stocked Golf Shop which was added in early May 2022. There are 10 new lithium powered buggies for hire at a rate of €30 to visitors and 4 Motocaddy hire trollies at a rate of €15.
A recently revamped 18th green makes for a grandstand finish while a nice Irish meal awaits in The Fairways Restaurant.
Green Fee rates from €40 midweek and from €45 at weekends.
Ph: 0909-741059
Email: info@portumnagolfclub.ie
Website: www.portumnagolfclub.ie
