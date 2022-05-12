Healing & Painting from the Heart of the Medieval Quarter

Our 1,100 year old Treaty City has been a Viking Settlement, a Medieval Walled Town, a Georgian City and is now performing as a Modern, Dynamic Metropolitan Dominion and within its Heart @ Nicholas Street, healers are returning to work from the buildings which historically they originated.

I have practiced holistic therapies since 2016 and regularly expand my training. The therapies I practice are based on the guiding principles of the mind body prescription - being the interconnection of all things; mind, body and the environment in which we live.

The therapies offered are delivered to the topmost standards to provide clients with the deepest healing experience possible, with specific attention to quality and service.

I first began my journey when I experienced severe attacks of nerve pain to my fingers, hands and arms. I was referred to a rheumatology clinic where I was given a diagnosis of atypical carpal tunnel syndrome and inflammatory arthritis.

The treatment of which was limited with a choice of intermittent cortisone injections, hand splints, a referral for surgery or stronger medication.

I decided to look into holistic therapies to try change the course of my pain and begin healing, through which with the help of Reiki, Reflexology and Integrated Energy Therapy, I managed to change the course of my pain, heal and am currently maintaining good health.

Thus I am very passionate about Holistic Health and balancing the mind body for optimum wellness. The treatments I offer are Reflexology, Reiki & Integrated Energy Therapy, please click on this link to read more

https://www.healthhealingholistictherapies.ie/treatments

I am very excited to be working out of such a historical space with a beautiful primordial energy where I concurrently run my Art Studio & Gallery @https://www.aislingburkeoconnorart.com I am a Limerick native and past pupil of Limerick School of Art & Design. My most recent exhibition took place in December of 2021 in the Café of The Hunt

Museum - ‘The Right Thing’ - Responses To Lockdown. I am currently working on a follow up exhibition for 2022.

Inspiration is derived from my love of Textures, Interlocking Shapes, Laws of Nature, Music, Harmony, Symbolism and Patterns. My work aspires to promote wellness in the viewer through communicating the fluency of fractal patterns I see

and feel in nature using textures to stimulate the viewers sensory perception. The enigmatic nature of my work and absence of figurative invites the viewer to enter into their own sensory journey.

I have early memories of feeling what I see and trying to reproduce it through textures and colour. My main senses of perception are visual, haptic (touch) and clairsentient. I am perceptive, emotional, engaging, passionate & dedicated. My

gut drives my creativity. Please contact me through my website to arrange a viewing of my studio @https://www.aislingburkeoconnorart.com



Art Website - https://www.aislingburkeoconnorart.com/

Facebook - https://m.facebook.com/aislingburkeoconnorart/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/aislingburkeoconnorart/

LinkedIn - https://ie.linkedin.com/in/aisling-burke-o-connor-637b1a2b

* Sponsored content