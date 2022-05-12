Search

13 May 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Healing & Painting from the Heart of the Medieval Quarter

‘Health Healing Holistic Therapies’, is a complementary therapy practice Newly located in the Heart of The Medieval Quarter of our beautiful Treaty City on the 1st Floor @ 19 Nicholas Street Limerick.

Healing & Painting from the Heart of the Medieval Quarter

Reporter:

Reporter

12 May 2022 12:06 PM

Our 1,100 year old Treaty City has been a Viking Settlement, a Medieval Walled Town, a Georgian City and is now performing as a Modern, Dynamic Metropolitan Dominion and within its Heart @ Nicholas Street, healers are returning to work from the buildings which historically they originated. 

I have practiced holistic therapies since 2016 and regularly expand my training. The therapies I practice are based on the guiding principles of the mind body prescription - being the interconnection of all things; mind, body and the environment in which we live.

The therapies offered are delivered to the topmost standards to provide clients with the deepest healing experience possible, with specific attention to quality and service.

I first began my journey when I experienced severe attacks of nerve pain to my fingers, hands and arms. I was referred to a rheumatology clinic where I was given a diagnosis of atypical carpal tunnel syndrome and inflammatory arthritis.

The treatment of which was limited with a choice of intermittent cortisone injections, hand splints, a referral for surgery or stronger medication.

I decided to look into holistic therapies to try change the course of my pain and begin healing, through which with the help of Reiki, Reflexology and Integrated Energy Therapy, I managed to change the course of my pain, heal and am currently maintaining good health.

Thus I am very passionate about Holistic Health and balancing the mind body for optimum wellness. The treatments I offer are Reflexology, Reiki & Integrated Energy Therapy, please click on this link to read more
https://www.healthhealingholistictherapies.ie/treatments

I am very excited to be working out of such a historical space with a beautiful primordial energy where I concurrently run my Art Studio &amp; Gallery @https://www.aislingburkeoconnorart.com I am a Limerick native and past pupil of Limerick School of Art &amp; Design. My most recent exhibition took place in December of 2021 in the Café of The Hunt
Museum - ‘The Right Thing’ - Responses To Lockdown. I am currently working on a follow up exhibition for 2022.

Inspiration is derived from my love of Textures, Interlocking Shapes, Laws of Nature, Music, Harmony, Symbolism and Patterns. My work aspires to promote wellness in the viewer through communicating the fluency of fractal patterns I see
and feel in nature using textures to stimulate the viewers sensory perception. The enigmatic nature of my work and absence of figurative invites the viewer to enter into their own sensory journey.

I have early memories of feeling what I see and trying to reproduce it through textures and colour. My main senses of perception are visual, haptic (touch) and clairsentient. I am perceptive, emotional, engaging, passionate &amp; dedicated. My
gut drives my creativity. Please contact me through my website to arrange a viewing of my studio @https://www.aislingburkeoconnorart.com


Art Website - https://www.aislingburkeoconnorart.com/

Facebook - https://m.facebook.com/aislingburkeoconnorart/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/aislingburkeoconnorart/

LinkedIn - https://ie.linkedin.com/in/aisling-burke-o-connor-637b1a2b

* Sponsored content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media