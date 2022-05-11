Join us at the National Learning Network's Open Day in Tullamore

All are invited to an Open Day at the National Learning Network (NLN) at the Tanyard in Tullamore on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

The event will take place from 2pm to 8pm and full details will be provided of the services and facilities on offer at the Tullamore facility.

One of the students at Tullamore NLN, Michelle King, outlines in a personal testimonial, how she benefited from the Fresh Start course, the Office Technology Skills programme and the Fast Track to Employment programme at the centre.

“I was a vulnerable, nervous person. I wasn’t in a good place.

“I was uncomfortable, overwhelmed and felt strange being around people and mixing as I wasn’t used to that. I wasn't sure which course in NLN would suit me but I found staff there very welcoming and pleasant and they gave me great help and support. I decided to give the Fresh Start programme a try to see if I liked it. After a week of sampling Fresh Start, I joined the course.

“I was glad I took that option and joined, because I started getting on well with people in the class and making friends.

“The course helped improve my confidence, and helped me mix and chat with other people and I began to see a different side of myself. I began to believe more in myself, and knew I could achieve more if I wanted to.

“On completion of Fresh Start, I joined the Office Technology Skills programme and made such progress, where my self-esteem, confidence and IT skills improved so much that I was able to stand up in class and give a presentation, which is something I never thought I would be able to do. I successfully completed this course with a QQI Level 4 Major Award in Office Skills. I was so proud of myself.

“I knew then that I was now ready to join the Fast Track to Employment programme in NLN, that I originally came into the centre to do. The support I was given I will never forget. I have gained retail skills, customer skills, IT skills, communication skills along with personal skills.

“I felt the staff in NLN understood me, they were there for me. There was always someone there for me when I had a bad day, or if I was struggling with work. I learned that everybody learns differently and the instructors helped me find ways to deal with my worries and concerns.

“I have now achieved two more major awards, a QQI Level 4 Retail Skills and a QQI Level 4 Employment Skills, and am delighted to say, I'm now working with NLN Tullamore as Office Administrator and Centre Receptionist.

“People in the centre are so friendly, and everyone helps each other out and supports one another. It is a lovely friendly environment to be in and you make great friends in the centre for life.

“It gives you back what you have lost – your confidence, self-esteem and belief in yourself.

“I am such a different person today than I was back in March 2018. The staff and the environment in which you learn makes it special.”

OUR MISSION

Enable people to pursue opportunities in their lives, to be more independent, participate in and contribute to society living the life of their choosing

OUR VISION

An internationally recognised and expert organisation that positively impacts the lives of those it supports equipping them with the confidence, skills and self-belief to achieve their expressed goals.

OUR VALUES

Our values underpin all we do, shape who we are and how we work with one another, in our organisation and in the community:

Quality – consistently achieving high standards.

Dignity – valuing the worth of all.

Teamwork – collaborating for success.

Justice – acting fairly and equitably.

Respect – listening and considering the views and wishes of all.

Advocacy – amplifying the voices of those we support to help reduce societal barriers and narrow inequalities.

Become an NLN Student! Learn more by visiting our website and downloading our Prospectus here or visit our Facebook page.

For any other enquiries please Click Here

*Sponsored Content