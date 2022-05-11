Rose Clinic announces two new locations!

Rose Clinic - a clinician-led medical screening service to screen and map skin moles and lesions - has announced plans to open two new facilities in Cork and Limerick.

Rose Clinic employs a team of experienced practitioners including surgeons, doctors and melanographers with the focus on skin health and mole mapping. The medical team uses the latest Artificial Intelligence screening technology to guide decision making.

The Cork clinic is based at Penrose Wharf in Cork city centre, while the Limerick clinic will operate out of the Beacon Hospital.

State-of-the-art technology deployed at Rose Clinic offers a layered screening process that uses total body mapping with digital dermoscopy and AI technology, combined with physical analysis of moles.

Annual digital screening with digital 3D imaging and AI technology allows for early detection of melanoma and other common skin cancers which can greatly improve prognosis.

Lead clinician at Rose Clinic is Professor H. Paul Redmond, the Professor and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Cork University Hospital Group. His special interest is in surgical oncology, and his work is focused on cancer awareness, screening and prevention.

Professor Redmond said:

“Skin cancer is now the most common cancer in Ireland with over 13,000 new cases diagnosed each year.

“In our clinics, we have seen far too many late presentations, or people who have ignored issues for too long. That is a problem that has become particularly acute after lockdown.

“With Rose Clinic, we are giving people an option to self refer to check their skin, and to identify any issues of concern. As we move into the summer months, people will expose their skin more and perhaps become more aware of changes that need to be checked.

“We know that screening for cancer works, and Rose Clinic is deploying the latest technology to identify issues of concern.”

Rose Clinic also offers mole removal through minor surgery, non-surgical removal of lesions, and a range of other treatments for skin related conditions. These include pigmentation, acne, fine lines and wrinkles, rosacea and skin tags.

Professor Redmond added:

“Within Rose Clinic, the use of medical grade IPL and Laser equipment, alongside aesthetic procedures and medical skincare lines, allows for a strong focus on skin health in the treatment and prevention of sun damage, thread veins and premature ageing.

“We need to show our skin the same respect we do our other organs. Prevention is always better than cure, and we look forward to helping many patients through our new clinics in Cork and Limerick.”

*Sponsored Content