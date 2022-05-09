Book your session today with Living Reiki Coaching

Lorraine is a Reiki Grand Master with a background in massage therapy. She has a great understanding of human anatomy and the body's energetic system. Lorraine worked for many years on cruise ships and in hotel spas around Ireland such as the Lyrath and Dromoland Castle where she was always complimented on her healing hands. Lorraine has always had an interest in alternative therapies and this encouraged her to follow the path of becoming an energy healer.

She has since honed in on her intuitive skills and can sense imbalances in the energetic system when performing a session.

Lorraine is passionate about the belief that Reiki is an excellent addition to managing pain in the body, she understands that there is the physical aspect to pain and then there is also the emotional one.

Reiki is an energy healing practice so it is very beneficial in helping us to deal with the emotional aspect of pain and works well alongside any physical treatments being performed.

Lorraine says “The wonderful thing about Reiki is that it works with the energy imbalances of the body so while it can help us to manage pain it can also catch thoughts and emotions at the earlier stages before they manifest as physical symptoms”

In a session, Lorraine guides energy throughout the body to encourage self-healing, and begins at the head or feet with light touches or even no touch in some cases, placing her hands a few inches above the client's body. The Reiki energy works to resolve emotional distress by allowing healing energy to flow freely all around the body and its energy field.

Reiki is generally a very relaxing experience and as Lorraine says “Relaxing is something all of us could benefit from after dealing with the traumatic events of recent years.”

Lorraine is very approachable and welcomes you to enquire about her services, she is an empathic and compassionate person who loves to help. You can check out her reviews on her website and google to see what people have said about her. You can also follow her on social media for her upcoming posts related to Reiki healing and her other passions- Life Coaching and NLP (Neuro Linguistic Programming)

Social media channel:

Instagram

Phone: 087267034

