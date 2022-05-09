O'Neill Foley recruits Graduate Trainee Chartered Accountants and Trainee Accounting Technicians to join growing team

Exciting Opportunities for Accounting Trainees in the Abbey Quarter, Kilkenny

O’Neill Foley is recruiting Graduate Trainee Chartered Accountants and Trainee Accounting Technicians to join their growing team.

O’Neill Foley is a professional training firm which partners with professional institutes and provides sponsorship including fees, tuition costs, paid study and exam leave and regular performance reviews. They support continuing professional development, and interesting and rewarding work in a dynamic team-based culture which encourages personal and professional development.

Their busy and dynamic practice with more than 50 people is friendly, progressive, and professional. Based in the newly regenerated Abbey Quarter in the heart of Kilkenny, their offices are technologically advanced and environmentally state of the art. Their services include accounting, auditing, advisory, tax, financial planning, company secretarial and they also have a busy payroll bureau.

Graduate Trainee Chartered Accountants

Would you like to become a generalist Chartered Accountant with broad knowledge and experience of all aspects of accounting? With O’Neill Foley, you will gain experience with a range of clients across a variety of sectors in Ireland and the UK.

At O’Neill Foley, they don’t pigeon-hole their graduate trainees; they provide graduates with a broad breadth of training. A graduate trainee with O’Neill Foley qualifies as a Chartered Accountant with broad and impressive experience, gained in a growing and expanding practice.

Their values are integrity, superior service, job satisfaction and personal development. They offer a structured career path and ONF trainees have gone on to become managers, directors and partners in the practice.

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic graduate who is interested in a broad and interesting role.

Training contract

The training contact is between the graduate, Chartered Accountants Ireland and O’Neill Foley. You will receive a generous training package as recommended by Chartered Accountants Ireland, and enhanced by O'Neill Foley, which includes salary, registration, paid study leave, paid exam leave, tuition, training costs and performance reviews.

Talk to them

If you are due to graduate in any discipline in 2022 with a 2:1 or better, and are interested in training as a chartered accountant in a varied and dynamic practice, they would love to hear from you.

Trainee Accounting Technicians

Did you know you can become an accounting professional without a degree?

Once qualified, Accounting Technicians who have completed their training with O'Neill Foley can progress to Trainee Chartered Accountants within the firm.

Training Contract

The training programme for Accounting Technicians is two years. Tuition is provided by the Institute of Accounting Technicians in Ireland while structured on-the-job training is provided by O’Neill Foley. They provide all tuition, study and exam costs as well as generous paid exam and study leave.

Contact them

O'Neill Foley would love to hear from you, if you have:

• A good Leaving Certificate, or expect good results in your Leaving Cert in 2022

• An aptitude for maths, business and accounting subjects

• Excellent attention to detail

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

• Competent level of IT knowledge

and

• The ability to contribute positively as part of a team

To apply for these positions:

Please send a covering email and CV to Clare O’Hagan, HR Manager at cohagan@onf.ie before Friday June 3.

For an informal chat about either position, please contact Clare at 056- 7721157 or email cohagan@onf.ie

Watch O'Neill Foley's recruitment video here.

*Sponsored Content