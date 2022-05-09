Search

11 May 2022

Leading Irish hosting group SmartHost acquires AGENT Digital

Irish hosting group makes acquisition to expand service offering to the Irish Market

Photo (Left to Right): Kevin Meaney, MD AGENT Digital ; Graeme Conkie MD SmartHost.

09 May 2022 12:19 PM

Leading Irish hosting group SmartHost has acquired the award winning web services department of AGENT Digital to offer the Irish market a complete and comprehensive web solutions and services offering to help Irish businesses grow online.

SmartHost provides enterprise level web solutions to businesses nationwide and internationally including high speed website hosting, domain registration and website support. 

AGENT Digital’s web services department provides website design, development and maintenance services to 1000's of businesses nationwide and internationally, including leading enterprise and public sector organisations such as Dairy Gold, RTÉ, Adhesives Research and the HSE.

Graeme Conkie, Managing Director of SmartHost, on the acquisition said: “We have long been admirers of AGENT Digital’s work. They have developed a very strong market proposition, and it is an incredible opportunity to be working with and to support AGENT Digital’s customers.”

“We believe the combined services of SmartHost and AGENT Digital will provide the market with a unique end to end solution allowing a business to have their online presence designed, developed, hosted, maintained and supported in one service offering allowing the customer to focus on their business .”

Kevin Meaney, Managing Director of AGENT Digital, added that his company has worked with Smarthost on a number of projects in the past and has always been “impressed by their professionalism, solutions and customer focused support”.

“We are excited for all AGENT Digital customers who can now experience an enhanced service with SmartHost’s high speed website hosting and support which will benefit their business both online and offline.” he said.

*Sponsored Content

