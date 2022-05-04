Laois Volunteer Centre CLG is recruiting an Outreach Officer

Laois Volunteer Centre CLG is looking to recruit an Outreach Officer.

We are a charitable organisation, funded by the Department of Community and Rural Development. The aim of our organisation is to promote volunteerism in County Laois.

In order to progress our work of engagement with the public and other community groups, we are looking for an Outreach Officer.

The successful candidate will work with the other Volunteer Centre staff to create, plan, organise and deliver an outreach service in various public settings (e.g. community centres, shopping centres, libraries, parish centres etc. and at other events (e.g. community events – charity fundraising drives, fun days etc.).

Whilst conducting outreach, they will, in effect, be a spokesperson for Laois Volunteer Centre, communicating its aims and objectives, promoting engagement with the service, registering members of the public for volunteering opportunities and engaging with organisations who need volunteers.

He/She will give short talks/presentations to volunteer involving groups/organisations about Laois Volunteer Centre and its services. Some administrative work will be involved such as inputting registrations, typing reports etc.

Salary range: €26k-29k on a pro rata basis – permanent but subject to the continuance of funding by the Department of Community and Rural Development.

Hours of Work: 21 hours per week – some evening and weekend work.

For further information about the role and to obtain a detailed job description, please telephone the Manager, on 087 24 99 659 or email info@volunteerlaois.ie.

Deadline for receipt of applications is 5pm, Wednesday, May 25. Late applications will not be considered.

*Sponsored Content