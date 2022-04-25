Keeper Solutions - A world leader in software development and design!

Keeper Solutions, a world-leading software development and design company founded in Limerick with delivery centres across Europe and the US, is set for further US expansion.

The software company is the partner of choice for scaling FinTech and MedTech firms. Keeper helps fast-paced organisations to scale resources effectively. Everything from the idea to discovery through to delivery using design-led thinking and an agile delivery process.

Keeper Solutions’ client portfolio boasts a range of FinTech, MedTech, and CleanTech clients in Ireland and the US including Fexco, AccountsIQ, Momnt, AppValut, Lobby CRE, and more recently, Taxback.

Similar to many businesses and sectors across the globe, Keeper recognises the importance of talent acquisition and retention in the thriving software space. Last October, Keeper launched its research and development product, Keeper Tokens, a SaaS-based product designed to reward and retain employees fairly and simply using blockchain technology, a first-of-its-kind system.

Keeper is launching its second Software Bootcamp which starts in early June. These will be highly sought after full-time roles, open to recent graduates, graduates, or people switching careers to software development. This Bootcamp will focus on the JavaScript/ React and Node.js languages. It is perfect for anyone passionate about building web applications that solve real-life problems. To register your interest send a brief description of yourself and your experience to date to misela.golubic@keepersolutions.com with the reference ‘Keeper Solutions Software Bootcamp’ in the subject line. Registration for the Bootcamp closes on May 26.

Initiatives like software Bootcamps delivered in-house, Keeper Tokens and Keeper’s recent partnership with the groundbreaking Immersive Software Engineering Programme at the University of Limerick will all help Keeper with its continued successful expansion in the US.

Keeper Solutions intends to open office space in Limerick city and in Atlanta, Georgia in the coming year to continue its forecasted growth across both markets.

*Sponsored Content