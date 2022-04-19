Camida Ltd - Suppliers of Speciality Raw Materials to the Life Science and other Industries

Search

19 Apr 2022

19 Apr 2022 3:37 PM

Employees of Camida are often asked 'What do you do?' That's a question that cannot be answered in a few simple words. But let's not write an essay. Let's give you a snapshot.

We strive to serve our Customers (and Suppliers) by adding value - We are not 'Sales' people.

We don't aim for commercial success; we aim for excellence - Success follows.

There are 50 of us. HQ is in Clonmel with a sub-office in Manchester.

We have about 350 Customers in 35 Countries and about 350 Suppliers in 35 Countries.

We love where we live (we will never leave Clonmel Town Centre) and we love sharing our success with the Community.

We try to prioritise Community Support especially when it's local and for those in need.

The constant striving for excellence means we have to take our work seriously, but we always want it to be enjoyable and rewarding too.

Pharmaceuticals is Ireland's largest industry, Ireland exports over EUR100 billion/year.

We're very glad to be here and we're very glad it continues to work out well!

Tel: +353 52 6125455

info@camida.com

www.camida.com

*SPONSORED CONTENT

