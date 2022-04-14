Benefits and balance with a career in Ei Electronics

With over 1,100 employees currently, and the recent announcement of an additional 200 jobs, the Ei Electronics team in Shannon is growing rapidly and with this growth comes opportunities to join this successful Irish company.

The pay and benefits package are attractive with no member of staff earning less than the ‘Living Wage’’. New production hires start at €13 an hour with additional substantial increases after 6 months and 12 months. Pension and bonus schemes create further financial incentives. Additional benefits include 100% health insurance cover, free on-site GP access and free counselling services making for an all-encompassing approach to employee well-being.

Everyone can enjoy set working hours, 5-day week from Monday to Friday, allowing time to achieve work-life balance. Company funded apprenticeship, education and training programmes enable the Company to grow and develop its workforce with currently over 40 involved in upskilling initiatives and a promotion-from-within policy has seen 30 people being promoted in the last 12 months.

The employment growth is expected to continue, and as market leader in life safety products, Ei is currently shipping in excess of 15 million life safety devices around the world annually.

Recently moved in to the first Near Zero Energy Building in Shannon, this world class extension comprises additional Manufacturing, Research and Development and office space, together with a first-class employee restaurant serving subsidized meals. Additional facilities to be added to the campus this year include a gym, an Astro-turf pitch and a bio-diversity garden.

With Community, Workplace, Marketplace and Environment being the building blocks of Ei’s ongoing Sustainability Strategy, having a happy, healthy and sustainable workforce is key to the Company’s success now and into the future. Why not explore the many employment opportunities at this progressive Irish company, today? Find out more at https://www.eielectronics.ie/careers/

