14 Apr 2022

TLI Group continues to expand

13 Apr 2022 1:42 PM

TLI Group – the expanding utility infrastructure company where focus is placed on personal and professional development. 

About them: 
TLI Group is a utility infrastructure consultancy and construction company, operating extensively within the utilities sector in Ireland, and the UK. Designing and building overhead power lines, electrical substations and Telecom Networks are the company’s core expertise. 

The company, headquartered in Kerry with offices in Limerick and Dublin, has grown considerably from the company's inception in 2000 and currently employs more than 800 people. 

Telecoms:
The company provides a full design and build service for fibre optic networks. The design and build team have vast experience and knowledge working on fibre to the home (FTTx) and national backhaul fibre networks. This includes the planning, design of new network builds as well as working on existing live networks encompassing electrical, telecom, brownfield and greenfield sites. 

TLI Group offers a full turnkey service utilising the latest in design software tools to provide a thorough technical design and build solution that assures the lowest optimum cost, whilst ensuring they meet challenges, manage the risk and strive to meet client requirements. 

TLI Group plays a leading role in promoting the development of national utility infrastructure and thus providing safe, reliable, and sustainable networks for future generations. The vision of the company is to be the safest, best in class and most successful service provider, bringing lasting benefit to the customers and communities we serve.

Why work for them? 
Working at TLI Group is dynamic and fast paced, gives great exposure, opportunities to learn and is extremely rewarding. There are many career opportunities available as the company further expands to cater for infrastructure investment plans from clients such as Siro, National Broadband Ireland and ESB Networks. 

*Sponsored Content

