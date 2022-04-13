JOBS ALERT: Kilgallen And Partners Recruiting for positions in Portlaoise and Kilkenny

Kilgallen & Partners Consulting Engineers Ltd. is a long-established Civil/Structural Engineering practice operating from modern offices in Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

They are hiring for a number of positions in both offices.

The practice is a CPD Accredited Employer with Engineers Ireland and operates a structured mentoring system as part of this process.

The company operates an NSAI Certified Quality Management System (ISO9001:2015).

They are seeking to recruit the following personnel:

Structural Engineer

The ideal candidate will be chartered or close to achieving the title Chartered Engineer. Experience in the use of Masterseries or similar structural design software will be a requirement. Current projects include permanent and temporary works design in various sectors including pharmaceutical, industrial, commercial, retail, public sector and residential.

Senior Civil Engineer

The ideal candidate will be a Chartered Engineer. Current projects include transport, active travel, hydrology, pharmaceutical, commercial and residential. Experience in any of these areas will be an important consideration.

Structural Engineering Technician

The ideal candidate will have experience in the design and detailing of structural engineering projects and will be proficient in the use of Autocad, Revit or similar software packages.

Civil Engineering Technician

The ideal candidate will have experience in the design and detailing of civil engineering projects and will be proficient in the use of Civil 3D or similar design software.

Strong written and oral communication skills are an advantage for each position along with the ability to work within an ISO 9001 approved quality system.

The salary/reward arrangement will be negotiable and will reflect the level of experience and training of the successful candidate. A company pension scheme is in place.

Hybrid working arrangements are catered for in our organisation.

Interested parties should apply to fmcdermott@kilgallen.ie attaching their CV and a cover letter