Shed some light on your garden's potential by MF Tree Services

MF Tree Services Ltd has earned itself a first class reputation under the directorship of Michael Fahey down through the years.

Business is booming right now at MF Tree Services Ltd and for Michael the hope is to keep things moving smoothly into next year.

Based in Littleton, Thurles, Co Tipperary, the company is backed-boned by Michael and his 35 years of experience in the industry and currently operates with seven full-time staff.

Business continues to grow year on year, with Michael’s philosophy being “If you stand still in this game, you’re going backwards” and it’s a large part of the reason why MF Tree Services Ltd experienced such growth over the last 35 years.

Over the past three-and-a-half decades Michael has learned the industry inside-out and in August 2013 he set-up MF Tree Services Ltd.

The company has grown year on year to the point where Michael is continuously updating his fleet in order to keep up with the demand from his clients.

Many of those clients, by the way, are County Councils all over the south of the country for whom Michael has carried out work for over 20 years now.

Common tree surgery procedures include planting and replanting, the removal of broken, dead, or diseased branches; cutting back limbs that interfere with traffic, impede power and telephone lines, obstruct views, or mar the shape of a tree; thinning to permit air circulation and secure more light.

For all these issues and more, MF tree Services has got you covered.

MF Tree Services

Rahinch, Littleton,

Thurles,

Co. Tipperary

Mob: 087 271 2967

*Sponsored Content