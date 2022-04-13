JOB ALERT: Frameform Steel Systems are hiring
Frameform Steel Systems Ltd. pride itself on offering creative and workable solutions for any project and dealing with our clients and partners in a friendly and collaborative manner. Due to our expansion, the following position has become available:
- Experience on CNC brake press and CNC punching machines Trump or Amada an advantage.
(Salary dependent on experience)
Candidates must be highly motivated individuals, capable of working on their own initiative or as part of a Team.
Frameform offer a challenging and rewarding career with excellent prospects for advancement.
Applications in writing to sales@frameform.com
Frameform Steel Systems Ltd.
T. 041 2136330
*SPONSORED CONTENT
