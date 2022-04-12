Easycam - Working around the clock securing your valuable properties and way of life

We are a Tipperary based fully licensed company with equipment installed all over Ireland.

At Easycam we supply and maintain intruder alarms, CCTV and livestock monitoring equipment for both businesses and private homes.

Our security products never sleep, working around the clock securing your valuable properties and way of life.

CCTV

Our company offers a complete series of camera products from regular cameras with night vision, Pan/Tilt/Zoom cameras, Full night colour, vehicle and human recognition.

IP Cameras and more to match every different environment you might encounter. Our security cameras are high-quality, easy to install and offer a reliable means of protecting your property and your life.

At the same time our real-time recorders combines the latest security technology with innovative design that greatly enhances the safety of your environment. High compression gives you real time recording and playback. Its powerful network ability offers you borderless control.

When connected to mobile phone via GPRS, you can even remotely access your System wirelessly. You’re Recorder is not just a normal security device; it’s also your must- have Household /Business appliance that will guard your precious anytime and anywhere.

Intruder Alarms

We can install, maintain and monitor bespoke Intruder Alarm systems to meet your security needs.

We deliver the highest quality custom Intruder Alarm Systems from conception to installation, with a personal touch. A senior engineer will guide you through the various options available to you and deliver a system to suit your requirements and properly secure your premises.

HKC Security - Renowned for its intruder and life safety products which include both hybrid and complete wireless control panels, HKC also manufactures a range of wired and wireless detectors, IP communicators, keypads & sounders suitable for all property type.

The HKC App and SecureComm Cloud provide a plug and play solution that allow installers to offer their customers control of their alarm from any location in addition to providing themselves with an opportunity to build recurring revenue, access full up/down load, remote service and maintenance via the free Smart Link 700 installer tool and Engineer App.

We will only recommend what is right for you. We don’t believe in working with inferior products or persuading clients to buy a security solution they don’t really need. Only an engineer can understand how to create a CCTV or alarm system that will fully meet your needs – without wasting money on unnecessary features.

All our Systems will be fully certified after installation. All our systems have 2 year warranty. Optional maintenance agreement.

Call now on 052 7479333 or 087 9759714 / 087 2501718 or visit www.easycam.ie

