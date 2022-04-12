Pro Bus & Car Luxury Touring - Driving with a difference

Has the recent pandemic and it’s multiple lockdowns changed your perspective on your career?

Perhaps you feel there is more to life than being stuck in an office, under the watchful eye of a superior?

Is it time to enjoy your work?

A career at ProBus & Car Luxury Touring can offer you real change. Imagine yourself driving a luxury motorcar with really interesting guests. The guests are traveling all around the Emerald Isle with you, staying at some of the most prestigious hotels.

Their only need is for you to share knowledge of Irish history and culture whilst traveling off the beaten path to the countless beauty spots around Ireland.

You have the opportunity to make their trip a special once in a lifetime experience. Sounds appealing doesn’t it?

Our company has provided this luxury tour service for over 25 years. Our success is based on our ability to seek and nurture great team members who share our passion and enthusiasm about Ireland.

Today you can be the next member in our team of professionals.

The fleet of 35 luxury vehicles is one of the youngest in the business and our training programme ensures that we remain at the pinnacle of the industry. Whether our guests are driven in a BMW, Mercedes, Tesla or Range Rover; together we

can be driven to provide unrivalled service.

Our success comes from our team from the moment a guest books with us until you wave them goodbye as new friends at

the airport.

Join our team at ProBus & Car Luxury Touring and together we can drive each other to further success in 2022 and the coming years.

*Sponsored Content