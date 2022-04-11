Plan your dream garden with The Garden Design Hub

Search

13 Apr 2022

11 Apr 2022 5:07 PM

The Garden Design Hub Limerick

We are passionate about creating bespoke Garden Designs and Planting schemes that improve your quality of life. Your garden is a natural extension of your home. Whether it’s a space for entertaining friends or enjoying the summer sunshine, at The Garden Design Hub, we believe everyone deserves a beautiful, easy to maintain outdoor space they can enjoy. 

All our designs are created in 3D to enable you to completely visualise your new garden before its executed. 

With innovative thinking and affordable prices, we design outdoor spaces for all shapes and sizes, that add great value to you and your home. Full 3D designs start from just 375 euro. Garden Design Consultations start from 120 euro. Planting Consultations from 75 euro. 

Covering Limerick and surrounding counties, The Garden Design Hub is run by Limerick woman Catriona Hassett, a professionally qualified Garden Designer and Project Manager, giving you peace of mind that your new garden design will be successfully executed to an exceptional standard. 

If you are dreaming of a new garden this year, why not call us today on 0851340861 or send us an email to info@thegardendesignhub.ie to bring your dream garden to life! 

Follow us on Instagram: @thegardendesignhub

*SPONSORED CONTENT

