JOB ALERT: Join the Jigsaw team!

13 Apr 2022

13 Apr 2022

11 Apr 2022 4:38 PM

Jigsaw, National Centre for Youth Mental Health has a network of services providing support for young people aged 12 -25 years experiencing mild to moderate mental health difficulties.

These services are free and no professional referral is required. The model of therapeutic support is brief and evidence-informed.

We are a progressive organisation, where collaboration and a genuine passion for change in youth mental health are evident throughout our workforce and volunteers.

Ask our staff what they think makes Jigsaw different and overwhelmingly, what you will hear is that we are a continually evolving, dynamic and innovative organisation. With a strong focus on nurturing team culture, there is an emphasis on listening and learning from each other in Jigsaw.

“The pace is fast but fun and enjoyable too. Being in a good team in Limerick makes working with Jigsaw very satisfying.”

Ger O'Donovan - Jigsaw Clinician and Psychotherapist

Working in Jigsaw can be busy, with variety and flexibility in many of the roles with the adage of “no two days are the same” often mentioned.

Services provide therapeutic support, promote youth participation, work with schools, and collaborate with other community-based organisations in promoting and supporting youth mental health.

Hiring from a wide range of backgrounds, our team are compassionate, curious and progressive. Sound like you? Then, we want to hear from you.  

For more information and how to apply please visit jigsaw.ie/careers

*Sponsored Content

    © 2022 Iconic Media

