Search

13 Apr 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Renovate your home with Thurles Credit Union

Renovate your home with Thurles Credit Union

Renovate your home with Thurles Credit Union

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Apr 2022 3:31 PM

Anyone thinking of renovating their home should contact Thurles Credit Union.

They offer a Home Improvement Loan where members can borrow up to €50,000 for an extension, conversion or other build projects.

“Spending a lot of time at home during Covid made many of us reassess our spatial needs and think about ways we could improve our houses,” says Brian King, CEO of Thurles Credit Union. "For some it might be a new kitchen or attic conversion; for others it might be a garden office or complete extension. Thankfully, we can help on all fronts.”

The home improvement loan from Thurles Credit Union offers many benefits including a competitive interest rate, flexible repayment options, free protection insurance and no administration charges. Also, thanks to their new mobile app, you can apply online and get a quick decision.

Apart from the Home Improvement Loan, being a member of Thurles Credit Union is one of the best decisions you can make for your money. They are a not-for-profit community organisation and have served the people of Thurles and surrounding areas for over 60 years.

Thurles Credit Union serves Thurles, Urlingford, Killenaule and their environs. New members are always welcome. See www.thurlescu.ie for more information.

*Sponsored Content

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media