Due to continued expansion, Mannok are hiring!

One of UK and Ireland's most diverse and experienced manufacturers of construction products and a leading manufacturer of food packaging, supplying every major UK supermarket and many of the industry’s largest food processing companies.

As part of its strategic plan to reposition the efficiency, carbon footprint and overall resilience of its operations, a number of new positions have been identified within Mannok.

The objective is to ensure all functions are supported at a sufficiently high skill-level and competency to meet current and future needs of the business.

Several important and exciting internationally collaborative projects are currently in train which are aimed at ensuring future environmental compliance, improving plant efficiency, reducing CO2 while driving energy reduction overall.

This work will require a very strong project management and technical engineering competent team. All work will be completed within a Lean Manufacturing framework with Continuous Improvement as a core objective.

The range of innovative, research-led projects planned will ensure that the professional and technical skills of those involved will be leading-edge and in demand both locally and internationally. We will be supporting maximum skills-attainment with accredited professional qualifications in all cases.

Our focus is to:

Bring in new skills which allows employees to grow and develop including taking responsibility for upcoming projects.

Create additional technical support for the Control Systems functions which is critical to plant operation

We offer excellent salary and benefits package which includes pension and life cover, PRP scheme and maximum skills attainment with accredited professional qualifications where relevant is available to successful candidates.

Current roles available

Administrators

General Operators

Shuttering Carpenters

Safety Training Instructors

Electrical Instrumentation Technician

Mechanical Fitters

Electricians (Day/Shift)

Diesel Fitters

Reliability Engineer

Sustainbility Energy Engineering

Instrumention/ Control/ PLC programming Engineer

For full details see mannokbuild.com/careers or email hr@mannokbuild.com

