Due to continued expansion, Mannok are hiring!
One of UK and Ireland's most diverse and experienced manufacturers of construction products and a leading manufacturer of food packaging, supplying every major UK supermarket and many of the industry’s largest food processing companies.
As part of its strategic plan to reposition the efficiency, carbon footprint and overall resilience of its operations, a number of new positions have been identified within Mannok.
The objective is to ensure all functions are supported at a sufficiently high skill-level and competency to meet current and future needs of the business.
Several important and exciting internationally collaborative projects are currently in train which are aimed at ensuring future environmental compliance, improving plant efficiency, reducing CO2 while driving energy reduction overall.
This work will require a very strong project management and technical engineering competent team. All work will be completed within a Lean Manufacturing framework with Continuous Improvement as a core objective.
The range of innovative, research-led projects planned will ensure that the professional and technical skills of those involved will be leading-edge and in demand both locally and internationally. We will be supporting maximum skills-attainment with accredited professional qualifications in all cases.
Our focus is to:
We offer excellent salary and benefits package which includes pension and life cover, PRP scheme and maximum skills attainment with accredited professional qualifications where relevant is available to successful candidates.
Current roles available
For full details see mannokbuild.com/careers or email hr@mannokbuild.com
*Sponsored Content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.