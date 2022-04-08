Search

08 Apr 2022

Home Energy Retrofit with Affinity Credit Union Ltd

Home Energy Retrofit with Affinity Credit Union Ltd

08 Apr 2022 6:50 PM

Home Energy Retrofit

Are you concerned with rising energy prices? Are you considering an eco-friendly energy upgrade in your home? Affinity Credit Union’s flexible and affordable ECO rate loan at 3.95%APR* can help you reduce your carbon footprint and save you money.

What are the benefits of retrofitting?

Retrofitting your home with an energy upgrade can reduce your fuel bills and create a comfortable and even temperature all year round in your home, all while reducing your reliance on fossil fuels. The aim would be to create a cosy home that doesn’t cost the earth. 

ECO Loan

The ECO loan from Affinity Credit Union is one of the lowest rates on the market. The rate is available on loans from €20,000 to €75,000 repayable over a term of up to 10 years. Normal lending terms and conditions apply. 

Apply for a loan online today here

One-stop-shop

Affinity Credit Union members can also avail of a one-stop-shop service to have home comfort financed and delivered through Pro-Energy Homes.

ProEnergy Homes is a unique credit union initiative supported by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) in association with Retrofit Energy Ireland Ltd. (REIL).

REIL, the master contractors bringing the know-how and the can-do, will organise a survey of your property, and if you wish to proceed will provide an end-to-end professional service offering a dedicated project manager from start to finish. They will also handle the SEAI grant application on your behalf, and Affinity Credit Union, the flexible finance experts, offer a low interest rate loan for the balance.

Apply online today here

Terms and conditions are available on www.proenergyhomes.ie


*Example: Borrowing €30,000 at an annual percentage rate (APR) of 3.95% would cost €302.05 per month over 10 years, with a total cost of credit of €6,244.35. Terms and conditions apply.

Please note: If you do not meet the repayments on your loan, your loan may go into arrears. This may affect your credit rating, which may limit your access to credit in the future.

Affinity Credit Union is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. 

*Sponsored Content

