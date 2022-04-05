DON'T MISS IT! Limerick Musical Society (LMS) presents The Show Will Go On at UL Concert Hall

The multi-award-winning Limerick Musical Society returns to the UCH stage with a night of wonderful musical theatre. Under the baton of Shane Farrell (MD) and a live orchestra, expect stunning solo and choral numbers from all the big musicals.

Presented by Limerick Musical Society

Limerick audiences are in for a treat on April 23 when Limerick Musical Society (LMS) returns to the stage for one night only. Following the cancellation of their 2020 production, Titanic the Musical, due to Covid 19, the cast has been eagerly awaiting the day when they could return to the stage, bringing much loved musical theatre songs to the people of Limerick.

The multi-award-winning society has been working hard at rehearsals over the last number of weeks to ensure the exceptionally high standard, with which they have become synonymous, is evident on the night. The concert repertoire will celebrate songs from shows performed by the society over the last 20 years such as Chess, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita among others as well as songs from much-loved musicals such as Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Carousel, Les Miserable, The Greatest Showman etc.

Names and faces long associated with musical theatre in Limerick will perform on the night and will be accompanied by a live orchestra, under the baton of the much renowned and multi-award winning Musical Director, Shane Farrell.

Speaking in advance of the event, Chairperson of LMS, Emma Moore said, “We are delighted to finally be getting back to doing what we love best. Shane, our MD, has devised a truly beautiful programme, incorporating both classic and well-loved songs as well as songs from more modern musicals, ensuring there is something for everyone on the night.

"We are really excited about this concert. Rehearsals have been going really well and already it is sounding gorgeous. The last two years have been challenging for everyone but as the concert title suggests, The Show Will Go On!”

Tickets can be purchased from the box office in University Concert Hall, Limerick (061-331549). Concession rates are also available.

Book tickets online here: www.uch.ie/event/lms-the-show-will-go-on/

*Sponsored Content