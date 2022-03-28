Search

29 Mar 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

New pay and benefits package places Praxis Care among top employers

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Mar 2022 3:39 PM

A series of measures and benefits undertaken by the island of Ireland’s largest social care charity, Praxis Care, for its 1,800 employees has been launched this year.

The package introduces a series of measures to support employees with their physical, mental, financial and social health.

Praxis Care provides care to adults and children affected by mental ill health, learning disability, autism and dementia in residential, day service and additional support settings.

While some staff in Northern Ireland qualified for a £500 payment from the Department of Health, Praxis Care elected to provide a COVID recognition payment to all staff across Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and the Isle of Man.

The introduction of a new rota management system allows employees to sign up to vacant shifts through an app on their phone, giving them more control over when and where they work and reducing the administrative burden for managers to fill schedules.

Praxis Care is also introducing a wide-ranging series of professional training programmes and qualifications for all grades, death in service benefit, improved pension and salary advance software.

A new fully funded health care programme is also being introduced to allow employees quick access to diagnostic tests, treatments and complimentary therapies, such as physiotherapy.

In the Republic of Ireland, where Praxis Care employs 600 people, there has been a pay restoration averaging a four per cent in-year increase. Occupational sick pay and enhanced maternity have also been introduced.

Praxis Care HR and Corporate Services Director Aidan Daly says the measures go some way to acknowledge the commitment of employees.

“We want to acknowledge the sacrifices and dedication of our staff and the immense effort they put into their work to support individuals, directly or indirectly, every day, particularly during the course of the pandemic,” says Mr Daly.

Praxis Care has put in place improved benefits for staff across all jurisdictions to improve their wellbeing and support them as they undertake some of the most important work in society.”

For information about working at Praxis Care, visit apply.praxiscare.org or contact recruit@praxiscare.ie

*Sponsored Content 

