Job Alert! Lisnabrin Engineering are hiring! Click here for details!

Join the team at Lisnabrin Engineering. Send your CV to info@lisnabrin.ie
Lisnabrin Engineering have immediate vacancies for:
The roles are based in Mitchelstown Business Park, H9, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork
Successful applicants will work as part of a dynamic multi-disciplinary team.
Lisnabrin Engineering is a precision engineering manufacturing company that specialises in providing high quality customised precision tooling, production jigs, prototypes, and components required by OEM customers for medical device manufacturing.
The company has grown to become one of Ireland's leading providers of bespoke manufacturing equipment and machined components and has recently acquired a new building to accommodate for more growth.
The team is what made Lisnabrin Engineering what it is today through their Employee Development Programme they encourage their staff to upskill & further their education.
Lisnabrin Engineering believes that with continuous improvement, team building & problem solving they can ensure that they focus on the right things all of the time for their staff and customers!
Apprentice Toolmaker
We are looking to recruit an individual to fill the above role in the company
Joining a skilled team where you will be trained in a broad range of Toolmaking and CAD/CAM Skills.
The ideal candidate must have completed the Leaving Certificate with good results in either engineering, technical graphics or maths Candidates with a keen interest in engineering will also be considered
Assembly Operator
Duties will include:
CNC Programmer / Tool Maker
Duties will include:
Qualifications and experience:
Experience in all or some of the above will be considered.
Keen pay rates for the right candidate.
If you are interested in a role at Lisnabrin Engineering and would like to join the team, you can apply by emailing info@lisnabrin.ie or alternatively contact 025 84562.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.