Irish Business Centum Engineering Are Hiring - Fantastic Career Development & Travel Opportunities

Centum Engineering supplies skilled manpower to Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering clients in Ireland and across Europe, and are fast-becoming one of the industries' major employers.

Having worked on some of the largest projects in the UK, Ireland and Europe, Centum knows that various stages of each project can require tiered levels of operatives. They provide efficient and experienced labour for all types of projects.

Due to their diverse range of ongoing projects, they accommodate this and fit neatly into your labour programme.

They provide the following skilled workers:

Electricians

Electrical improvers

General Operatives

Testing Engineers

Data Termination

Calibration Engineers

Apprentices

As they continue to grow, so do their Careers Opportunities. They are looking for talented and driven individuals to join their fast-growing team. There are endless opportunities that Centum can offer employees, including a dedication to seeing them succeed, thrive and progress within the working environment.

Current vacancies are General Operatives, Electricians and across Civils. If you are interested in joining the Centum team and excelling your skills and experience, keep an eye on their careers page here.

