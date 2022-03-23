HSE Seeking Dietitians to work in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary

Are you a qualified Dietitian or due to qualify in 2022, and eligible for CORU registration in 2022? HSE Mid West Community Healthcare is hiring permanent Basic Grade and Senior Dietitians to work with adults and children in Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Applications close 14th April 2022, 11.59pm. For more information, click the links below.

Basic Grade Dietitian positions here

Senior Dietitian positions here

HSE Mid West Community Healthcare has immediate vacancies for full-time and part-time Senior Dietitians and full-time Basic Grade Dietitians

Successful applicants will join one of our dynamic multidisciplinary community-based teams to deliver dietitian-led one-to-one clinics and group education to adults and children. They will work in well-equipped Healthcare Centres throughout the Mid West. There are currently vacancies available in a number of specialities including Adults, Paediatrics, Diabetes and Pre-Diabetes, Adult Weight Management, Care of Older Persons, Rehabilitation Services, Mental Health and Health Promotion and Improvement.

What our Dietitians enjoy about working in our service:

“Our work helps keep people out of hospital”

“There is an extremely supportive and knowledgeable team”

“I improve peoples’ quality of life every day by delivering active and preventative care”

“We are working as part of a team of dietitians, doctors, public health nurses, O.T.’s, physios, SLTs, psychologists and podiatrists to improve quality of life every day. This approach allows me to learn every day, and delivers real benefits for patients.”

“I have more time with my patients than I did when I was working in a hospital setting”

“My commute is now shorter, and I enjoy a better work life balance”



So apply today, whether you’re a new graduate or a more seasoned clinician. Become part of a dynamic and supportive community-based team!

