Tormeys Solicitors LLP announce expansion and results of Scholarship Awards

Leading Midlands law firm Tormeys Solicitors LLP is delighted to announce the appointment of two newly qualified solicitors to their ever-growing team in response to continued growth at the company.

Tormeys Solicitors currently employ 30 staff at its Athlone office in Castle Street, including nine solicitors.

It has grown to be one of the largest and most respected law firms in the Midlands, and has been providing expert legal services for almost a century, specialising in all areas of law including personal injury, medical negligence, property law, family law, corporate law and environmental law.

Maeve Grealy, a previous recipient of the Barra Flynn memorial scholarship has joined the practice as an Associate Solicitor. Maeve is a graduate of NUI Galway and qualified as a solicitor in January 2022. Maeve will be focusing on expanding the property law and family law departments within the firm.

David Keane, a native of Athlone also graduated from NUI Galway with a Bachelor of Civil Law Degree. David has joined the firm as an Associate Solicitor, having qualified in December 2021. David will focus on the areas of general litigation and corporate law.

Tormey's Managing Partner Tony Henry with the two new Solicitors David Keane and Maeve Grealy

"These two appointments come at an exciting time for Tormeys Solicitors as we continue to expand our workforce and practice areas. Both Maeve and David bring with them knowledge in different ever-growing areas in our practice which will complement our existing team and ensure that Tormeys Solicitors continue to thrive and provide expert legal advice to the people of the Midlands and indeed further afield," Tony Henry, Managing Partner said.

Barra Flynn Memorial Scholarship

Tormeys Solicitors LLP provides an annual Scholarship to Leaving Certificate students from the Athlone, Moate, Ferbane, Ballymahon, Roscommon, Ballinasloe and Tullamore school areas.

This fund is awarded to students that attain the highest Leaving Certificate points and who have chosen to pursue a legal course at a third-level institution in 2021.



This is the 29th presentation of the scholarship, and whilst there are now a number of scholarships presented by corporate bodies within the Athlone area, Tormeys Solicitors was the first to embrace this incentive to encourage young adults to study law.

The scholarship fund in total is valued at over €2,500 with €1,200 for 1st place, €600 for 2nd place and €300 for 3rd place. It is payable for one year to students attending a faculty of law in any university or Institute of Technology, in the Republic of Ireland. To recognise the school’s contribution, Tormey's donate the sum of €500 to the winning school.

2nd Place Emmanuelle Besler, with Patrick Flynn (son of Founder of Scholarship Barra Flynn) and Tormey's Solicitors David Keane and Maeve Grealy

In 2000 to commemorate the Millennium, Tormeys introduced the presentation of a perpetual trophy to the school with the highest cumulative points for law students within that year. The winner of the 2021 school prize is Athlone Community College.

The 1st place student winner this year is Emma McDermott of Glasson Athlone, daughter of Patrick and Lucille McDermott and past pupil of Athlone Community College. Emma is now studying Law at Trinity College.

2nd place winner is Emmanuelle Besler, Daughter of Valerie Besler and past pupil of Our Lady’s Bower, Athlone. Emmanuelle is now studying Law and Politics in UCD.

3rd place winner is Ebunoluwa Jamgbadi, daughter of Abimbola and Kayode Jamgbadi and past pupil of Our Lady’s Bower. Ebunoluwa is now studying Economics, Politics and Law at DCU.

3rd Placed Ebunoluwa Jamgbadi, being presented by Patrick Flynn (son of the late Barra Flynn who founded the scholarship) also in the photo is Tormeys Solicitors Maeve Grealy and David Keane

Tormeys Solicitors would like to thank all the applicants who participated in the scholarship and wish them all the best in their future careers.

Finally, Tormeys Solicitors would like to thank its clients for their loyal and continued support and we look forward to many years of continued success.

TORMEYS SOLICITORS LLP, Castle Street, Athlone, Co. Westmeath. Tel: 090 6493456 – Email: info@tormeys.ie

