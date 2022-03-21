Popular Offaly hardware store hosting HUGE 20th anniversary sale

To mark the milestone of 20 years in Birr, Oliver Douglas & Sons is holding a massive anniversary sale on Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26.

This family-run business opened its doors for the first time in Birr in 2002, and since then they have enjoyed huge success.

They quickly forged a strong connection with people in the locality, because of their extensive range of high-quality products, along with the expertise and friendliness of their staff.

“We deeply value the fantastic support from the public over the years,” said Ollie Douglas, “and to show our appreciation we are holding these two fantastic days of great bargains during the last Friday and Saturday of the month.

“We will be showcasing a wide variety of products over the two days, and we are all really looking forward to it here in the store, because it will be our way of saying thank you to our loyal customers. We are looking forward to an enjoyable and social couple of days.”

A number of experts in their fields will be present in the store.

On Friday, March 25, a DeWalt show-van will be arriving packed with lots of power tools at outstanding prices. A DeWalt representative, highly knowledgeable in his field, will be on-hand to answer all your questions, from 9 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon. Customers will be able to enjoy massive savings on this selection of tools.

There are impressive tile and bathroom showrooms in the store and its attractiveness gets great praise from customers. Brands such as Sonas and Matrix. A Sonas bathroom expert will be present, talking to the public about his company's attractive range of bathroom fittings, including baths, showers, and sinks.

Also a Canadia flooring expert will be in-store, offering an impressive range of flooring deals and advice for contemporary and traditional homes.

On Saturday, a Dulux colour consultant will be in attendance. This is guaranteed to be very popular so you are strongly advised to book your appointment in advance by calling 05791 20049 and speaking to a member of staff.

“We are a one-stop shop,” said Ollie, “because when you are building a house you can buy practically everything that you need. We have tiles, flooring, paint, plumbing, Grant air to water heating systems, doors, insulation, wood pellet burning stoves. We offer Elgin & Hall electric fires.”

“We are the sole supplier locally of Little Greene Paint and Frenchic furniture paint. We also offer Dulux, Crown, and Ronseal products. There's a full range of paint accessories.

“We stock garden furniture and gardening tools, including the Husqvarna 1 series, Karcher power washers and accessories, and the full range of the DeWalt battery garden range.”

“With Spring around the corner we have everything you could want for your gardening needs including composts, decorative stone, bark mulch and topsoil. In addition, we have timber decking, paving slabs, and concrete panels on display.”

The store stocks Snickers work-wear, which is one of the leading brands in this field.

The store's toy section has such an impressive selection of toys, is enormously popular and constantly growing. Sporting gear is available (for both children and adults), including Cooper helmets, hurls, sliotars and footballs.

As part of the anniversary sale, people can win a Berg Buddy Cross Go Kart (for 3 – 8 years of age), every time they make a purchase. You can also win a Rolly John Deere Tractor (for two and a half to five years of age).

Ollie was full of praise for his staff. “They are a great staff, who work hard and are noted for their friendliness. Some of them have been with us since we started back in 2002.” There are over 20 staff in the two Birr and Roscrea shops.

The Roscrea shop, located on Rosemary Square, was opened in 1976 by Oliver and his late wife Mary. Together the two shops serve a huge area. Their delivery trucks are constantly on the road, delivering their top quality products to customers all over the midlands. Three of Oliver's sons are working in the business, Ollie, Tony and John.

"We have achieved so much over the last two decades," said Ollie, "but we are not resting on our laurels. We are always looking at new products and ways of enhancing our business to help make our customers' shopping experience better.”

We are looking forward to meeting you in person. Don’t forget to check us out on Facebook – Douglas Hardware Roscrea and Birr and Instagram @douglas_hardware.

Email: info@oliverdouglas.ie

Birr 05791 20049

Roscrea 0505 21865