17 Mar 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

Longford County Council National Spring Clean is here

16 Mar 2022 3:38 PM

National Spring Clean is here again!

Now that Spring has officially arrived, Longford County Council would like to invite you and your local community to get involved and organise a Spring Clean event in your local area.

All you need to do is decide on an area that needs cleaning up, register with An Taisce at www.nationalspringclean.org or contact them on 01-4002219 nsc@antaisce.org to receive your clean up kit.

Longford County Council will also supply your group with extra bags and litter pickers if required.

Please let Longford County Council know, IN ADVANCE, when you plan on doing your clean up so we can organise a collection of the waste at a pre-arranged location..

For further information, please contact the Environment Section of Longford County Council at 043-33 43367 or 043-33 43451.

If you wish to report fly-tipping at any time, please call our lo-call hot line number, 1800 434 450.

*Sponsored Content 

