Planting more trees is the most efficient way of removing carbon from the atmosphere and combatting climate change!

Tree week is a week-long festival encouraging people to plant more trees and get involved in local activities happening in their area Longford County Council is encouraging everyone in Longford to get involved in National Tree Week which is taking place from Sunday 20 March – Saturday 26 March 2022.

The theme for 2022 is ‘More Forests For A Greener Future’.

By doing something as simple as planting a tree everyone can play a role in combating climate change.

Co-ordinated by the Tree Council of Ireland and Longford County Council and sponsored by Forest Industries Ireland, National Tree Week is a week-long festival of tree-related activities.

The aim is to encourage people to plant more trees and to improve awareness, understanding and enjoyment of trees and forests across the country.

If you would like to organise an event in your local area to support National Tree Week you can register it with www.treecouncil.ie

You can also visit www.treecouncil.ie to find out what other events are happening in your area.

Get out, make a difference and get involved in National Tree Week 2022.

If you would like some native trees for your community, tidy towns group, estate or school you can contact Gary Brady, Environmental Awareness Officer, Longford County Council on 043-3343451.

There are a limited number of trees available and they will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

The tree species available are Oak, Silver Birch, Common Birch, Scots Pine, Hazel, Rowan and Alder.

*Sponsored Content