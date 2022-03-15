C. 82.5 acre impressive non residential holding with local landmark 'Moyneard Castle' included

Blake Auctioneers and Valuers are delighted to bring this exceptional property to the market. It’s seldom that a parcel of land of this size and quality comes up for sale.

Farmed and maintained to the highest of standards over the years by the present owner, the lands are laid out in large fields which are also divided into well-proportioned paddocks and has water laid on. A dry and fertile farm that is suitable for any Agricultural purpose.

This roadside property has an ideal location just 10 mins from the towns of Thurles and Urlingford. Just 1km from Moyne Village the land came to national prominence before when it hosted the 1984 All Ireland Cross Country Championships

Standing at the lands highest point is the famous local landmark “ Moyneard Castle “which has stood for centuries with panoramic views over the farm and the surrounding countryside. It has watched over the nearby cross roads as generations of locals passed by.

The tower itself is built from Limestone and limestone render and many of its architectural features have lasted the test of time. The arched stone roof and arched ceiling on the ground floor are fully in place along with the stairs which leads right to the top of the building. All the Corbels that support floor beams for the third floor are also present. For the right buyer this could be a great opportunity to restore and conserve this historic building and maybe uncover more of its history along the way.

This sale presents a superb opportunity to acquire a substantial property of the highest quality.

For more information or if you would like to view the property please contact Paddy Blake, Blake Auctioneers & Valuers @ 0504 90640



