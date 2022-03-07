Search

14 Mar 2022

Kildare's small businesses and entrepreneurs urged to take advantage of Local Enterprise Week 2022

07 Mar 2022 12:50 PM

The programme of events for Local Enterprise Week 2022 has been launched and with a range of events taking place from the  March 7-11, there is something for everyone.

The first week in March will see small businesses and budding entrepreneurs gather across the country for Local Enterprise Week 2022.

An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, thousands of attendees are expected at over 300 events across the country during the week aimed at supporting small businesses and fostering entrepreneurship.

Headlining the week is the Spotlight Event - From Good to Great: Using Lean for a Competitive Edge - Featuring talks from local business owners that will give an insight into the real and tangible change, introducing LEAN principles can have on businesses, and 'One small step or One Giant Leap' with guest speaker Stuart Nelson, Jigsaw Better Business.

The week will also host management consultant, Blaise Brosnan of the Management Resource Institute for the ‘Connect and Learn’ networking online lunch, and for those ready to take the first step in setting up their own business, LEO Kildare will hosting Business Advice Clinics where you can speak with a Business Advisor on a one-to-one confidential basis.

The week is an opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs to sample the range of supports that are on offer from Kildare Local Enterprise Office.

These include financial supports, selling, networking, Brexit support, social media workshops, LEAN programmes and sessions
dealing with how to make your business more sustainable.

The week will also host the county finals for the hopefuls in this year’s National Enterprise Awards as they hope to secure places in the national finals taking place in May.

Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office, Kildare County Council said;

“Local Enterprise Week is a chance for Kildare businesses and for those possible future start-ups to see the full range of supports out there for them.

“No matter what their business challenge or sector the Local Enterprise Office will be putting on events for everyone, be it
LEAN workshops, trading online, sales and marketing, mastering social media, or simply, how to start a business, then it will be covered.

“It is also a great chance to network and broaden your connections in business so use it to the advantage of your business, or business idea.”

To book places and for more information on Local Enterprise Week go to https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/


See full list of events below

Full List of events:

  • 07/03/2022 LEW 2022 Costing, Pricing and Cashflow
    Time: 9.30am-4.30pm
    This online interactive practical programme aims to provide an understanding of
    calculating costs and establishing an effective price point for the business offering.

Link to book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-Costing-Pricing-and-Cashflow.html

  • 07/03/2022 LEW 2022 - Create Engaging Social Media Content
    Time: 10.30am-1pm
    This online workshop is a high energy and interactive boot camp designed to
    enhance your digital marketing skills and social media content management.

Link to Book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-Create-Engaging-Social-Media-Content.html

  • 08/03/2022 LEW 2022 - DIY Smart Video (Smartphone Video & Photography)
    Time: 10am-1pm
    This online interactive practical step by step programme will teach participants
    how to easily create slick marketing videos and photo content that will help their
    business grow.

Link to Book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-DIY-Smart-Video-Smartphone-Video-Photography-.html

  • 08/03/2022 LEW 2022 - The Food Export Journey
    Time: 12 Noon – 1.30pm
    As part of Local Enterprise Office week, this online event is focused on the export
    journey for the food producer community. Food advisor James Burke will be joined
    by two of the most sought-after speakers on this topic.

Link to Book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-The-Food-Export-Journey.html

  • 08/03/2022 LEW 2022 - From Good to Great: Using Lean for a Competitive Edge
    Time: 2pm-4pm
    Online Event Featuring talks from local business owners that will give an insight
    into the real and tangible change, introducing LEAN principles can have on
    businesses, and 'One small step or One Giant Leap' with guest speaker Stuart
    Nelson, Jigsaw Better Business

Link to book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-From-Good-to-Great-Using-Lean-for-a-Competitive-Edge.html

  • 09/03/2022 LEW 2022 - Lunchtime Series with Blaise Brosnan
    Time: 1pm-2pm
    This online lunchtime workshop will be looking at what we can do at this stage of
    the pandemic and planning for the post-covid environment. You will also have the
    opportunity to speak to Blaise at the live Q&A session.

Link to book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-Lunchtime-Series-with-Blaise-Brosnan.html

  • 10/03/2022 LEW 2022 - Understanding the Grant Process and Preparing Financial
    Projections for Funding Applications
    Time: 11am – 1pm
    Online interactive Workshop looking to understand how to prepare financial
    projections for your business to support with funding applications, featuring
    financial consultant, Paul Murtagh.

Link to book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-Understanding-the-Grant-Process-and-Preparing-Financial-Projections-for-Funding-Applications-10th-March.html

  • 10/03/2022 LEW 2022 - LinkedIn for Business
    Time: 9.30am-1pm
    This online interactive workshop will give SMEs the knowledge and tools to build a
    best in class and effective LinkedIn Account for their business.

Link to book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-Linkedin-for-Business.html

  • 10/03/2022 LEW 2022 - Retail and Foodservice 2022 - Expert Views
    Time: 4pm-5.30pm
    This energised online session is part of the 2022 Enterprise Week Retail and
    Foodservice focus. Two of Irelands leading business owners will share their
    formula and views for 2022.

Link to Book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-Retail-and-Foodservice-2022-Expert-Views.html

  • 10/03/2022 LEW 2022 - Driving Business to your Website: Search Engine Optimisation (SEO)
    Time: 10am-3pm
    This online interactive workshop will explore how to plan your Search Engine
    Optimisation. SEOs are the processes and strategies used to optimise websites
    effectively.

Link to book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-Driving-Business-to-your-Website-Search-Engine-Optimisation-SEO-.html

  • 10/03/2022 LEW 2022 - Trading Online Voucher Seminar
    Time: 2pm-5pm
    This online session consists of a highly interactive session with live Q&A,
    Networking Virtual Breakout Rooms and Downloadable Slide-deck as well as the
    Application form for this grant.

Link to book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/Trading-Online-Voucher-Seminar-10th-March.html

  • 11/03/2022 LEW 2022 - Exploring Exporting Workshop
    Time: 9.30am-11.30am
    This online workshop will provide participants with the knowledge and tools to
    successfully draft and execute an effective export strategy.

Link to book - https://www.localenterprise.ie/Kildare/Training-Events/Online-Bookings/LEW-2022-Exploring-Exporting-Workshop.html

