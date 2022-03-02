These two Limerick women have transformed their lives with over 12 stone of weight-loss between them!

Maria Dwane, 45, is a stay-at-home mom. She lives in Limerick, with her husband Ken & 2 kids – Kaylum 23 , Millie 14. Maria is a target member of Martina Nash’s Slimming World class, South Court Hotel, Limerick.



“After the last family holiday in 2019, embarrassed and ashamed on the aeroplane I had to ask the airhostess for a belt extender. This was the final straw for me, I knew I had to do something about my weight as it had spiralled out of control, at that point I knew something had to change!

A few days later on the beach we met people we knew, embarrassed by my weight I felt like their eyes were looking me up and down. I knew this was the last year that my weight was ever going to make me feel like this.

Taking the first step:

September 2019, I joined Anita’s Slimming world Corbally, my friend also joined; this was a great support to me at this time as I was so nervous walking through the doors. Everyone was so kind, I felt at ease within a few minutes.

Standing on the scales for the first time in years, when I saw my actual weight (19st 12lbs) I was in shock.

Week on week as I saw the scales drop lower and lower, getting to the next stone down gave me so much hope on my weight loss journey. I knew this was achievable, it took me years to put the weight on, but it wasn’t going to take weeks to lose. Over the first 12 months I lost 6st which gave me the encouragement I needed.

I didn’t let the pandemic get in my way. During the lockdown I kept going to Slimming World (pay & weigh) with my consultant John Kelly (South Court hotel Limerick). He was a great support system to me and we always had great fun during the zoom classes which really helps to keep our spirits high. By the end of the first lockdown, I came back with 19lbs down and got my 7.5st, 8st & 8.5st awards, I was buzzing. By the second lockdown I was down 10lbs and when classes resumed, I was down 7lbs, total loss 9st 7lbs (Target achieved)

Nowadays I can be found in the kitchen batch cooking Slimming World recipes. My friends always joke saying I should open my own restaurant! I have a newfound love for foods, just healthier options. Now I can have all the foods I love without the guilt.

I have been a target member for 2 years now, I am the happiest and most confident I have ever been. My friends were so impressed with my weight loss that they have joined Slimming World too! I am supporting them on their journey, helping them with recipes and food optimizing.

I am so happy to be able to help them as my friend Tina helped me when we both started. I have made a lot of great friend on my journey. My new Slimming World consultant Martina, South Court Hotel Limerick is extremely supportive, encouraging me to put myself forward for things I would have never done. I am so grateful for my Slimming World family.

Slimming world has most definitely changed my life for the better, the only thing I regret is not doing it sooner. I am so determined now that nothing will ever get the way of my Slimming world journey!”



Maria’s top tip: Always keep a food journal & go to classes.



Joanne Buckey also attends Slimming World classes in Caherconlish, Co. Limerick.



“In the new year of January 2020, I decided to join my local slimming world group as I really wanted to loose weight. On January 8th, my daughter and I weighed in for the first time.To say I got a shock was an understatement. My journey had begun. My first week shopping I couldn't help but notice the colour and variety in the trolley. We got ideas and recipes from other members at the Slimming World meetings. Everything was going great, I had a stone lost and then came lockdown. Covid 19 had hit the world. I had 2 choices, to go back to old ways or stick to the plan. Martina was always encouraging with her motivation in the WhatsApp group and the Facebook page.



I would still weigh-in every Wednesday and send on my weight loss. Some weeks I would stay the same weight but | never lost heart and kept going. Group reopened on the 12th of August and I had lost 17lbs during lockdown. My target weight was in sight. On September 30th 2020 I reached my target. In 10 months I lost 3stone 1.5lbs. On September 30th 202, I became a diamond member. I maintained my weight for a year. Something I had never done before in my other attempts at losing weight. I still go and weigh-in at Martina’s group. The confidence I have got from Martina's Slimming World has been amazing. I'm exercising a couple of times a week with a week between running and walking.This has been the best thing I have ever done for myself.”



Martina Nash’s Slimming World class has brought confidence to many women like Maria and Joanne on their weightloss journeys. Martina runs classes Wednesday mornings & evenings in Caherconlish, Millennium Centre and on Thursday mornings, afternoons & evenings in the Great National South Court Hotel, Raheen. Call Martina for more information on 089-4079264

* Sponsored content