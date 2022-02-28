New tourism roles created as Clare looks to the future

After a difficult two years for Irish tourism, 2022 could mark a new and exciting phase for some of County Clare’s most iconic visitor attractions and the wider local tourism sector.

Clare County Council is engaging with the Government and Shannon Group PLC as part of a detailed and robust due diligence process to consider the potential transfer by Shannon Group PLC of Shannon Heritage (Clare-based sites) to Clare County Council as a subsidiary company.

The Shannon Heritage properties include Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Craggaunowen Bronze Age Park, Knappogue Castle & Gardens, and the retail unit within the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience.

Clare County Council currently oversees the management, development, and promotion of a portfolio of signature visitor attractions and sites throughout Clare, including the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience, Loop Head Lighthouse, Vandeleur Walled Gardens, and the Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience (currently under development) on the shores of Lough Derg at Mountshannon.

County Council and Shannon Group are working with the relevant government departments to secure national funding for the proposed transfer of the Shannon Heritage Clare-based sites.

In anticipation of national government approval, Clare County Council has commenced the recruitment process for five permanent tourism roles, which will be created in County Clare and will form part of a subsidiary company of Clare County Council.

The positions include General Manager (East Clare), Sales & Marketing Manager (East Clare), ICT Project Manager, Procurement Officer and Digital Marketing Assistant.

If you are interested in applying, or want to know more about an individual position, contact Máiréad in The HR Suite on 066 7102887 or email your CV to jobs@thehrsuite.com.

Closing date for applications Monday March 28 at 5pm.

*Sponsored Content