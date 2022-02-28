Search

14 Mar 2022

We provide trusted sources of local news.

New tourism roles created as Clare looks to the future

New tourism roles created as Clare looks to the future

Lough Derg

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Feb 2022 5:08 PM

After a difficult two years for Irish tourism, 2022 could mark a new and exciting phase for some of County Clare’s most iconic visitor attractions and the wider local tourism sector.

Clare County Council is engaging with the Government and Shannon Group PLC as part of a detailed and robust due diligence process to consider the potential transfer by Shannon Group PLC of Shannon Heritage (Clare-based sites) to Clare County Council as a subsidiary company.  

The Shannon Heritage properties include Bunratty Castle & Folk Park, Craggaunowen Bronze Age Park, Knappogue Castle & Gardens, and the retail unit within the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience.  

Clare County Council currently oversees the management, development, and promotion of a portfolio of signature visitor attractions and sites throughout Clare, including the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience, Loop Head Lighthouse, Vandeleur Walled Gardens, and the Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience (currently under development) on the shores of Lough Derg at Mountshannon. 

County Council and Shannon Group are working with the relevant government departments to secure national funding for the proposed transfer of the Shannon Heritage Clare-based sites.

In anticipation of national government approval, Clare County Council has commenced the recruitment process for five permanent tourism roles, which will be created in County Clare and will form part of a subsidiary company of Clare County Council. 

The positions include General Manager (East Clare), Sales & Marketing Manager (East Clare), ICT Project Manager, Procurement Officer and Digital Marketing Assistant.

If you are interested in applying, or want to know more about an individual position, contact Máiréad in The HR Suite on 066 7102887 or email your CV to jobs@thehrsuite.com

Closing date for applications Monday March 28 at 5pm.

*Sponsored Content 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media