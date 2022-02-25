Thurles Credit Union - Join online and save time!

Search

14 Mar 2022

25 Feb 2022 1:09 PM

Anyone living, working or studying in the Thurles region can become a member of Thurles Credit Union without stepping foot in their offices. It’s all thanks to their mobile app.

You can apply in minutes, and once approved, you can transfer funds, apply for a loan, and a whole lot more. It's fast, easy and secure.

"We’re delighted with the mobile app and everything it can do’, says Brian King, CEO of Thurles Credit Union.

"It makes the process of joining a lot easier. You can upload your proof of ID, address and PPSN on your smartphone.

"Advanced biometric facial technology is used to capture and verify who you are. Simply take a selfie and you are done. We think it’s going to be a real game changer for us.

"If there are people out there who have been thinking of joining Thurles Credit Union but were put off by paper forms, this app is for them."

Apart altogether from the new mobile app, becoming a member of Thurles Credit Union is one of the best decisions you can make for your money.

They are a not-for-profit community organisation and offer great value loans with flexible repayment options and free protection insurance. In these challenging times, they are always there for you.

To download the app, just go to Google Play or the App Store and search for Thurles Credit Union. For more information, you can call 0504 91700 or visit www.thurlescu.ie

*Sponsored Content

 

