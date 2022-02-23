Search

14 Mar 2022

Sunrise Financial Planning can help you start your Financial Plan now

23 Feb 2022 1:55 PM

Have you got a Financial Plan in place?

What is a Financial Plan?

Aspirations and dreams – we all have them!  You may wish to buy your own home, renovate your existing one, put your kids through college, travel the world, or retire early.  No matter how big or small your hopes and dreams are, you need money to put them in place.  

This is where your Financial Plan comes into place.  

It acts as a guide to help you through life’s journey and helps you reach your goals and fulfil your dreams. It will start with asking you – what is important to you in life?  What things do you want to do and achieve?  Ask yourself ‘why is money important to me?’

A Financial Plan is the framework that helps you think about your future and gives you a structure for achieving the things in life that matter to you.  It establishes your goals over the short, medium and long-term.  It’s a flexible plan that will change as your circumstances and goals change. For example on marriage or the birth of a child.  Financial Planning is a process, not a once-off event.  You can run all the spreadsheets you want but life will inevitably get in the way!   Financial plans need to be open-ended and there will always be changes along the way that you cannot predict in advance.

We help people find out how much it costs to live, understand where their money will come from once they’ve stopped working and think about how they want to spend their time and money in the future.

Example of areas we help you focus on:

  • Prioritise reducing your debt.
  • Give your mortgage an MOT and see if you can negotiate a lower rate. 
  • It is important to have an Emergency Savings fund in place – equivalent of 6 months' salary is recommended.
  • Protect your family finances should something happen you? Agree this is a priority and get some cover in place.

Once you are clear on your most important goals, you can then start by putting a plan together and sticking to it as much as possible. If you don’t know your WHY – then it will be more difficult.  

Looking for help in coming up with your own Financial Plan? Reach out to us at grainne@sunrisefinancialplanning.ie.

 

Sunrise Financial Planning Ltd

Sunrise Financial Planning Ltd. is a long established family-run business with its roots in Limerick for over 47 years.  It is headed up by Gráinne Ryan CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ who helps demystify financial jargon as much as possible.

We help simplify the finances of our clients by providing expert tailored advice that helps them make informed decisions to secure their financial future.

We do this by getting to know them and finding out what’s important to them in life and the things they want to achieve in the short, medium and long term.

We look at their current situation and resources and see if they need to make any changes now to achieve their goals. 

Secure your future now and get in touch! 

Sunrise Financial Planning | 34 O’Connell Street, Limerick | 061-412388

Sunrise Financial Planning is regulated by The Central Bank of Ireland.

