14 Mar 2022

Free investment seminar in Lyrath

22 Feb 2022 1:09 PM

Invitation to attend a free 1-hour investment seminar hosted by GillenMarkets, one of Ireland’s leading wealth management firms.

On the evening, Rory Gillen, founder of GillenMarkets, will share with you:

  • How to avoid the upfront commissions on savings and pension products that pervade the industry to the detriment of consumers?
  • What impartial investment advice truly is?
  • The similarities between property and stock market investing.
  • The 3 Steps to investment success.
  • Our views on the current economic and investment backdrop

This free seminar is suitable for:

  • Anyone interested in knowing more about the principles of sound saving and investing.
  • An experienced investor looking to improve.
  • A person interested in managing their own pension or savings.

Register here www.gillenmarkets.com or email info@gillenmarkets.com

Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 7.00pm - 8.00pm, Lyrath House, Lyrath Estate,Paulstown Road, Kilkenny.

ILTB Ltd (trading as GillenMarkets/Gillen) is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

*Sponsored Content

