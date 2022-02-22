Free investment seminar in Lyrath
Invitation to attend a free 1-hour investment seminar hosted by GillenMarkets, one of Ireland’s leading wealth management firms.
On the evening, Rory Gillen, founder of GillenMarkets, will share with you:
This free seminar is suitable for:
Register here www.gillenmarkets.com or email info@gillenmarkets.com
Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 7.00pm - 8.00pm, Lyrath House, Lyrath Estate,Paulstown Road, Kilkenny.
ILTB Ltd (trading as GillenMarkets/Gillen) is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.
*Sponsored Content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.