Your next career adventure awaits at Center Parcs

Imagine being greeted by playful squirrels and a good morning ‘quack!’ by the local ducks on your commute into work. Imagine having a workplace that’s up to 400 acres of beautiful forest. Imagine being part of a family where you love coming to work and helping to make special memories.

At Center Parcs, you can have all that and more.

Whether you’re a Housekeeper, Chef, Lifeguard or Electrician, everyone is part of the same Center Parcs family, and no two days are the same.

If you are looking for a unique place to work with endless opportunities and famously good staff perks, visit our vacancies page and apply to work at Center Parcs.

From helping our guests to make happy memories, through to smiling and laughing with your colleagues, every aspect of working for Center Parcs is amazing.

Did you know that as an employee you’ll get to use our leisure facilities for free? Or that every year you can take

advantage of our heavily discounted learning breaks at any one of our six villages? We even offer free transport to and from work for some of our Housekeeping employees.

We’re proud of the family we have and hope that you’ll consider joining us. We have many opportunities available - it’s just a matter of where you and your skills slot in.

Check out what some of our colleague have to say....

Anna, from Housekeeping

“I love working here because of the people, the teams are friendly and supportive and there is always a smiling face to talk to at work, and, genuinely, everyone is so lovely. It's like working within a big family. The support system is fantastic.

The benefits are a big bonus too, I absolutely love going to the Subtropical Swimming Paradise and also to the Spa on day passes; every time I come on a day pass, I feel like I'm on holiday for the day - even though I am visiting where I work! (visiting at Christmas for winter wonderland is an absolute must!)”

Dean, one of our Lifeguards

“I started my Center Parcs Journey within the housekeeping team and quickly saw what high standards Center Parcs deliver, along with fantastic teamwork to meet these standards.

The company offers great training and opportunities to move to different roles. Which is how I made my next move within the Center Parcs Family.”

Jade, from Food & Beverage

“Center Parcs is a family orientated business, but this doesn’t just stop at the guest experience. Within your team you develop your own little family too, I personally have made friends in my 2 years of working here that I will have for the rest of my life.”

Jon, one of our Chefs

“I have always loved working with food. I previously worked for busy restaurants in the city centre, then came to Center Parcs for job security and a better way of life. Center Parcs offers a great range of opportunities for team members to progress and seeing them progress through the ranks is a real highlight of my job.

The simple things such as laundered uniform, supplied safety shoes, working with up-to-date quality equipment and guaranteed rest days with no split shifts, make it even better to work here.”

Sophie, from our Aqua Sana Spa

“I have worked at Aqua Sana for over 2 years now as a Beauty Therapist. Center Parcs have provided me with all my training on site in leading luxury brands like Elemis, Decleor and Voya which is an amazing opportunity to have training in.”

If you would like to speak to a member of the team, please telephone 043 3311074 or alternatively visit https://corporate.centerparcs.co.uk/careers.html

