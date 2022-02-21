‘Open Evening Experience’ set for success as interest grows in Cistercian College event

Excitement is building at Cistercian College Roscrea as the Midlands-based secondary school offering day, 5-day and 7-day boarding hosts an ‘Open Evening Experience’ for prospective students and their families, from 4-8pm on Friday 4th March.

The event has attracted widespread interest from across the country, with large numbers of prospective students considering enrolment for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 academic years pre-registering online in advance.

Cistercian College has a rich sporting tradition that continues to this day, with the recent launch of their new Long Term Athletic Development Programme expected to deliver far reaching benefits for both recreational and elite competitive athletes attending the school. The recent investment in its sports facilities has included new 3G outdoor pitches, a second strength and conditioning gym and an indoor golf room, with a Trackman Golf Simulator, artificial green and even an indoor bunker.

A demonstration at the indoor golf room

Meanwhile, on the educational side, starting from the 2022-2023 academic year, the College will implement a one-to-one student device programme, bringing technology to the forefront of the school’s educational strategy into the future, leveraging technology to enhance the teaching and learning experiences for all students. As part of this exciting initiative, all new 5- and 7-day boarding students joining the College for the next academic year will be provided with a free Google Chromebook.

The new College President Gavin Clark, who commenced in his position late in 2021, is looking forward to welcoming guests for a unique insight into daily life at one of Ireland’s leading secondary schools.

“For our upcoming ‘Open Evening Experience’ event, we’re really looking forward to welcoming all interested students and their parents for a fantastic, interactive showcase of the College as a unique place to learn, develop and grow.”

“The format for the event will include an immersive, guided tour of our newly redeveloped facilities, led by current students and staff, plus group activities showcasing our cross-school programmes, in sport and extra-curricular activities. And no visit to Cistercian College would be complete without sampling our famed hospitality, with all guests invited to partake in a delicious and nutritious evening meal served by our dedicated staff in the College Dining Hall. Trust me, that is not to be missed!”

For further information and to pre-register for the event, interested parties are invited to visit www.ccr.ie/march-open-evening, email the College Admissions team at apply@ccr.ie or call (0505) 23344.

* Sponsored content