JOBS ALERT: Career opportunities available at Foamalite Ltd

Foamalite Ltd

Foamalite Ltd is a wholely owned subsidiary of 3A Composites Display Europe. We have maintained a long tradition of technical leadership and excellence in sheet materials for sign and display applications in Europe.

What the Company do

Foamalite is the leading supplier of sheet metal materials for the field of visual communication supplying FOAMALITE® (rigid foam plastic sheets) and LUMEX® (transparent and translucent PET sheets).

The branded products are available from specialised distribution partners in the paper, plastics and metal industry, and are mainly used for direct-to-substrate digital printing, screen printing, photo mounting and applications in signs and displays, graphic arts, POS/ PPP advertising and exhibitions.

Careers

Customer Service Administrator- With French

Responsibilities:

Ensuring all orders received via telephone, fax, emails are processed accurately and promptly upon receipt.

Process customer orders and create shipping manifests.

Provide product information to customers with support from technical team on site.

Complete administrative tasks according to customer/market requirement.

Ensure that all customer queries - order queries, stock situation, deliveries, and invoices - are resolved satisfactorily.

Work closely with internal/external customers to build and maintain customer loyalty.

Essential Criteria

3rd level qualification is desirable and/or experiences in a similar role a bonus.

Good knowledge of French language

IT knowledge: Windows application Word/Excel to Intermediate level, including basic keyboarding skills. Training will be provided on additional systems e.g. SAP

Strong customer focus.

Excellent interpersonal and problem-solving skills.

Excellent telephone manner and professional writing skills.

Team player with an open and friendly personality with a can-do attitude.

General Operator Staff Requirement

We are looking to recruit candidates for the Production of our Plastic sheet. The role advertised is shift work and training will be provided on site. Operators must be mechanically minded and have worked in a busy production area previously.

We are seeking enthusiastic, proactive, hardworking team players, successful applicants will be expected to work with great care and efficiency and adhere to agreed standards to protect product quality and minimise waste levels.

Key Requirements

Attention to details in relation to quality,

Ability to detect defects from production and report promptly to line controller / Supervisor

Maintain maximum production efficiency

Team player

Ability to take instructions but also ability to work on own initiative,

A can-do attitude

Forklift licence, Safe Pass and Manual Handling are an advantage

Please apply by email to the HR Manager – Kerrieann.maguire@3acomposites.com

