JOBS ALERT: Career opportunities available at Foamalite Ltd

Foamalite Ltd
Foamalite Ltd is a wholely owned subsidiary of 3A Composites Display Europe. We have maintained a long tradition of technical leadership and excellence in sheet materials for sign and display applications in Europe.
What the Company do
Foamalite is the leading supplier of sheet metal materials for the field of visual communication supplying FOAMALITE® (rigid foam plastic sheets) and LUMEX® (transparent and translucent PET sheets).
The branded products are available from specialised distribution partners in the paper, plastics and metal industry, and are mainly used for direct-to-substrate digital printing, screen printing, photo mounting and applications in signs and displays, graphic arts, POS/ PPP advertising and exhibitions.
Customer Service Administrator- With French
Responsibilities:
Essential Criteria
General Operator Staff Requirement
We are looking to recruit candidates for the Production of our Plastic sheet. The role advertised is shift work and training will be provided on site. Operators must be mechanically minded and have worked in a busy production area previously.
We are seeking enthusiastic, proactive, hardworking team players, successful applicants will be expected to work with great care and efficiency and adhere to agreed standards to protect product quality and minimise waste levels.
Key Requirements
Please apply by email to the HR Manager – Kerrieann.maguire@3acomposites.com
*Sponsored Content
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.