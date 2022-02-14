Vacancy available for Volunteer Centre Outreach & Development Officer

The role of the Volunteer Centre Outreach & Development Officer is to support the work of Longford Community Resources Clg in encouraging and developing volunteerism in County Longford by working in conjunction with the Volunteer Centre Co-ordinator and Volunteer Support Worker to promote, support and develop the Volunteer Centre.

The main remit will be to increase the number of community and voluntary groups in the county that take on volunteers.



The successful candidate will have:



At least 3 years’ experience, in a professional capacity, of working with community and/or voluntary groups is essential.

A relevant third level qualification is desirable.

An excellent understanding of community development and social inclusion.

A commitment to equality, human rights and social inclusion.

Excellent interpersonal, communication, organisational and motivational skills.

Excellent planning, report writing, evaluation and computer skills.

A full clean Driving Licence and access to own transport.

Commencement of employment is subject to successful completion of Garda Vetting. A probationary period will apply.



For a full job description and application form for the position please contact Martina on 043 3345555.

Closing date for applications is 4pm on Monday 28th February 2022. Late applications will not be accepted and canvassing will disqualify. Shortlisting for interview will apply and a panel may be formed.



Longford Community Resources Clg is an equal opportunities employer.

https://lcrl.ie/work-with-us/vacancies/

